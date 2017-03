27 Six-Figure Jobs In America

We obviously made the wrong career choice. Here we are barely making ends met when we could have instead gone into one of these fields were people are making over $100,000 a year.

Time for a career chance? lol

These are America’s six-figure jobs.

10.Podiatrists- Median annual wage: $119,340

9. Natural sciences managers- Median annual wage: $120,160

8. Pharmacists- Median annual wage: $121,500

7. Petroleum engineers- Median annual wage: $129,990

6. Computer and information systems managers- Median annual wage: $131,600

5. Architectural and engineering managers- Median annual wage: $132,800

4. Nurse anesthetists- Median annual wage: $157,140

3. Dentists- Median annual wage: $158,310

2. Chief executives- Median annual wage: $175,110

1. Physicians and surgeons- Median annual wage: >=$187,200

Check out the complete list HERE