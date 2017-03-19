Young North Western Fan is Taking the Internet by Storm

March 19, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Crying, kid, March Madness, Northwestern

This kid might be the definition of March madness.

Last night, Northwestern took a big loss against Gonzaga losing  79-73. What was such a close exciting game ended with defeat, some took the loss harder than others. This kid might have taken it the hardest. You probably saw him during the game, and now he’s everywhere. Poor guy just wanted his team to win, and was so let down. The kid is such an emotional roller coaster, he can be seen cheering his heart out one minute and then brought to tears the next. Check out the clips below.

