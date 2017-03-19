Tom Cruise Preforms Stunt in Zero Gravity in New Film

We can’t deny that Tom Cruise is always pushing the envelope when it comes to action scenes.

We’ve seen Cruise do some crazy stunts, from hanging out of plane, to scaling the side of the worlds tallest building. Now he is pushing the action again in his new film The Mummy. This film marks the first in what is to become universals Monster Universe, similar to Marvel. In the trailer that dropped a few months ago we see Cruise and co- star Annabelle Wallis tumbling inside a cargo plane as it begins to crash. Now Universal has released a video on how they shot the scene inside a zero gravity plane with out CGI. Apparently Cruise has been wanting to shoot a scene in zero gravity for a while now. According to Director Alex Kurtzman he didn’t think it would be possible to shoot, but Cruise proved him wrong. Check out this crazy stunt below.