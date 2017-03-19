Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Chuck Berry On Social Media

After the news of Chuck Berry’s death this weekend several musicians went to social media to show their respects. Among those that stand out is a tribute from the Rolling Stones.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry,” the band wrote in a statement on Facebook. “He was a true pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll and a massive influence on us. Chuck was not only a brilliant guitarist, singer and performer, but most importantly, he was a master craftsman as a songwriter. His songs will live forever.”

Mick Jagger shared his own tribute by saying, “I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers.” He concluded, “Chuck, you were amazing, and your music is engraved inside us forever.”

Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood tweeted out their own tributes, “’One of my big lights has gone out,’” Richards wrote, while Wood called Berry “my inspiration, a true character indeed.”