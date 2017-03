According to reports, an Audi registered to ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Kim DePaola, was found torched on Friday, with two bodies inside.

The car is typically used by her 28-year-old son, Chris. According to TMZ, Chris left town last Wednesday and loaned it to Aaron Anderson, who is now missing.

Authorities were dispatched after residents heard gun shots and saw the car erupt in flames.

The human remains inside have not been identified, at this time.