Drake Finally Dropped His New Album “More Life” Last Night

The long awaited More Life project has finally been released.

Last Night Drake released his new album More Life that he has been teasing for some time now. Drake premiered the album on his OVO Sound Radio. The new album has 22 new songs with collaborations from Kanye West, Travis Scott, and 2 Chainz. Drake even references his ex Jenifer Lopez a couple time in his new album. This is Drakes first project since 2015, and it already seems to be a hit with fans. More Life will be available on all streaming services this time around as opposed to it being exclusively on Apple music. Let us know what you think of the new album in the comments below.