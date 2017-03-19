Corinne Olympios Shows off Racy Dress at Las Vegas Party

March 19, 2017 12:13 PM
Looks like bachelor star Corinne Olympios has been celebrating St. Pattys day.

Though she might not have won this seasons bachelor, Corinne is sure partying like she did. She could be seen in Vegas partying in a pink lace up mini dress. She finished her look with nude stiletto sandals. According to Corinne’s stylist Omar Berumen tells E! News, “I like to play off of Corinne’s personality when dressing her. She’s confident, sexy, and sweet. She has an amazing body so everything looks great on her. We decided on this dress because it was a great way to set the tone for her Vegas trip. Just wait until you see what she wears tonight.” The 25-year-old blonde arrived with a group of family members, including her mother, and friends. Check out her Instagram post below.

