Netflix Is Getting Rid Of Star Ratings To Go With Another Ranking System

The days of the five star ratings system on Netflix are numbered.

After some testing in 2016, Netflix is swapping out their stars for thumbs. A “Thumbs Up” or a “Thumbs Down” will soon be your only option when it comes to rating a show or movie. According to Todd Yellin, Netflix’s Vice President of Product, “We are addicted to the methodology of A/B testing. The result was that thumbs got 200% more ratings than the traditional star-rating feature.”

In addition to the new ratings system, Netflix will also match you with movies and TV shows like websites match you with dates. Your Netflix feed won’t recommend anything below a 50% match.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.