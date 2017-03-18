Monopoly Says Goodbye To Three Classic Game Pieces

March 18, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Board Game, hasbro, Monopoly

It’s time to say goodbye to the wheelbarrow, boot and thimble game pieces…and hello to the rubber ducky, penguin and T-Rex tokens (pictured below)!

This isn’t your parents Monopoly anymore.

Because of an online vote that Hasbro had a couple of months ago (4.3 million people participated!), things have changed with their timeless Monopoly board game.  This is the first time in the game’s 82-year existence that Hasbro let the consumer decide the fate of the playing pieces.

If you don’t like the new set-up, remember that there are currently 300 different versions of Monopoly on the market!

Source: CNN

