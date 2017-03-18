Monopoly Says Goodbye To Three Classic Game Pieces

It’s time to say goodbye to the wheelbarrow, boot and thimble game pieces…and hello to the rubber ducky, penguin and T-Rex tokens (pictured below)!
This isn’t your parents Monopoly anymore.
Because of an online vote that Hasbro had a couple of months ago (4.3 million people participated!), things have changed with their timeless Monopoly board game. This is the first time in the game’s 82-year existence that Hasbro let the consumer decide the fate of the playing pieces.
If you don’t like the new set-up, remember that there are currently 300 different versions of Monopoly on the market!
Source: CNN
