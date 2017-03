Mark Hamlin posted to twitter yesterday giving us a little piece of history.

The count down to Star Wars: The Last Jedi has already begun, in the mean time, Mark Hamil has found an old photo of himself on his first day on set of Star Wars. The photo was taken in the morning in Tunisia right before Luke meets C3PO and R2-D2. This might even be the first photo taken of young Mark Hamil as Luke Skywalker. Check out the pic below.