J. C. Penney Officially Closing 138 Stores: 9 In Texas

Plano-based J.C. Penney announced last month it would close up to 140 stores: and today we know which ones.

The list of closures includes nine Texas stores: but none in Dallas-Fort Worth. Even the JCP at Collin Creek Mall in Plano (expected to close along with Macy’s) will remain open.

Texas store closings include several smaller markets: Athens, Borger, Early, El Paso, Marshall, McAllen, Nacogdoches, Seguin and Stephenville.

Even though 138 stores are definitely closing, 876 stores will remain open.

