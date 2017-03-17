Texas Rangers, Elvis Andrus Selling His Dallas Mansion for $4.5 Million

March 17, 2017 8:12 PM
Filed Under: Elvis Andrus, for sale, Mansion, Texas Rangers

One of our favorite short stops is selling their Dallas Home

Evils Andrus isn’t leaving us, just moving is all. His home in Preston Hollow has recently been put up for sale for $4.5 million. Elvis bought the home back in 2013 for 3.7 million. The Property sits on 2 acres with it’s own lake and Olympic sized swimming pool. Apparently the previous owner was 3 time Superbowl champion Daryl “Moose” Johnston. Wonder if the next owner will be a sports star? Elvis is in Surprise Arizona right now with the rangers getting ready for opening day.

This place is huge! Check out the all the photos here.

