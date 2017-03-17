Saturday Night Live To Make Show History & SNL’s Final Hosts Of Season Named

Saturday Night Live is enjoying its highest ratings in over two decades: and they’ll soon do something they’ve never done before in the show’s 42-year history.

For the first time ever, for the final four episodes of this current season, SNL will air live coast to coast. Usually, NBC airs the show on a delay for the West Coast (since they’re three-hours behind New York: where the show is produced). This means the final four episodes will air live at 8:30pm out West.

As for those final four episodes, Saturday Night Live has booked INCREDIBLE hosts to round out an already amazing season. Chris Pine, Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson and Melissa McCarthy are all set to host; and this will be the fifth SNL hosting gig for each Johnson and McCarthy.

Many would argue that McCarthy has been this season’s breakout star: after a few cameo appearances as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has received such critical acclaim (you can watch one of her genius appearances above).

SNL has an average of 11 million viewers weekly.

Source: The Washington Post

