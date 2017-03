Rockwall’s Second Brewery Opens On St. Patty’s Day Weekend

Hemisphere Brewing Co. will be opening this St. Paddy’s Day weekend.

Hours of operation will be 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. No ticket is required; patrons pay per pour and receive a complimentary pint glass. There will also be catering by Opa! Greek Taverna.

Hemisphere Brewing Co. comes from local beer lovers┬áBrandon Mullins and Ruben Garcia, whose partnership began in 1998 when they were in a band together. After years of playing together — Mullins on drums and Garcia on bass guitar — the two decided to jump into brewing.