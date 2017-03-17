Listen to Robert Plant Sing Led Zeppelin’s ‘Kashmir’ for the First Time in a Decade

By Robyn Collins

Robert Plant performed “Kashmir” for the first time in a decade, during a concert with violinist Nigel Kennedy at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (March 14). The last time Plant played the song was when Led Zeppelin reunited for a show at London’s O2 Arena in 2007. It was also the first time Plant ever played the song without Jimmy Page.

The rock legend was at London’s Royal Albert Hall Tuesday night (March 14), for a performance by violinist Nigel Kennedy. The gala had been billed as Nigel Kennedy and Friends. Most of the “friends” were classical performers, aside from Plant.

Plant explained that he had met Kennedy when he was working on his solo album, Fate of Nations in 1992. He’d gotten some Indian musicians for a session and wasn’t happy with their performance, so he got in touch with Kennedy. “This guy saved our lives.” Plant shared, “I don’t know whether this is payback or what.”

The symphony, complete with classical Indian instruments, moved into the intro to “Physical Graffiti” with a new arrangement, and what ensued was 18 minutes of onstage collaboration.

Plant also sang “Hey Joe,” with two members of his Sensational Shape Shifters, Justin Adams and Jon Baggott.

In addition to the audio, author, and musician Brix Smith Start tweeted out a snippet of video of Plant singing “Kashmir.”