Pornhub Plows Snow For Free In New York, Boston & New Jersey

It’s marketing genius at its best: “We’ll help anyone who wants to get plowed!”

That’s the slogan Pornhub came up with when they sponsored over two dozen snow plow trucks in New York, Boston and New Jersey to help with the massive snowfall clean-up this week.

The adult entertainment site cleared businesses and streets free of charge.

As you can see below, they attached signs (featuring their orange and white logo) to the front of the snow plow trucks.

If you wanted your area plowed (get your mind out of the gutter!), you needed to email requests into the site.

I wonder what kind of email people received after that?

Believe it or not, this is just the beginning of the philanthropic work Pornhub does to help the community: they even offer a scholarship fund.

Guess it’s better than the other ways you can earn money to get through college…

No way @Pornhub did a collab with the city of Boston so they can help "plow us" #PornHubPlows @OnlyInBOS pic.twitter.com/p5kaSDG6u4 — Brandon J.☁️ (Jeice) (@Burrito_Roller) March 14, 2017

#PornHubPlows is absolutely genius marketing — Olives (@yougotitdudee) March 14, 2017

sooo pornhub is sending out 'pornhub trucks' to plow Boston & Jersey for free to help out😂😂 #pornhubplows — Morghan🖤 (@s_morghvn) March 14, 2017

The right way to be an opportunist during a weather emergency: Give free snow plow services to a city to promo your website. #pornhubplows 👍 — Danielle (@pageymoon) March 14, 2017

Source: Metro

