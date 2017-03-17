Listen to Linkin Park’s New Song ‘Battle Symphony’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Linkin Park have released the new song “Battle Symphony” from their upcoming album One More Light, which comes out May 19. The mid-tempo track is driven by an electronic backbeat, abundant keyboards reflective, melodic vocals and an upbeat chorus.

Related: Linkin Park Debut “Heavy” Video Featuring Kiiara

“I hear my battle symphony/ All the world in front of me/ If my armor breaks/ I’ll fuse it back together/ Battle symphony/ Please just don’t give up on me/ And my eyes are wide awake,” sings Chester Bennington. The relatively angst-free track downplays guitars for multi-textured synth parts that include strings, organ and a variety of otherworldly tones.

The lyric video for the song depicts a man and a woman taking a long excursion through various landscapes before they meet at the end of the song. The track is the second Linkin Park have released from One More Light. The first, “Heavy” dropped February 16 and features Kiiara.

One More Light is available for pre-order in physical forms here and digitally here.

The band will launch a tour on May 6 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. European dates run through July 1 in Werchter, Belgium. No North American concerts have been scheduled yet.

Watch the lyric video for “Battle Symphony” here: