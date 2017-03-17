Iggy Pop and New Order Join Forces for Tibet House Benefit

By Hayden Wright

Last night, NYC’s Carnegie Hall hosted the Tibet House Benefit’s 30th anniversary concert and two musical icons joined forces onstage; Iggy Pop and New Order. They performed material from New Order’s 2015 release Music Complete (the Iggy collaboration “Stray Dog”) and even dug some Joy Division (“She’s Lost Control”) out of the archives. Iggy contributed his song “Shades” and folks on the ground documented the incredible collaborations on social media.

Other performers last night included Philip Glass, the Alabama Shakes and Patti Smith, who covered Bob Dylan. Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris were absent from the New Order lineup, so it’s unclear who (if anyone) was manning the synths. In any case, the stars aligned for a worthy cause — preserving Tibetan culture.

See some footage from their sets here:

#iggypop and #neworder @tibet_house_us A post shared by Arden Wohl (@ardenwohl) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Iggy pop and Bernard sumner of new order!!! A post shared by according2g (@according2g) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Iggy Pop and New Order A post shared by Alex Shafer (@uuhhh_alex) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT