Disabled Goldfish Gets His Own Wheelchair

This is one great story.

An adorable little goldfish in an aquarium shop in San Antonio got an underwater wheelchair to help with his swim bladder disease that kept him stuck at the bottom of the aquarium.

Thankfully for the little fella a shop employee came up with an ingenious way to create a wheelchair to help him out using Styrofoam and tiny tubs.

Wheelchair fish is doing well pic.twitter.com/eHTeoEBU58 — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 14, 2017

“The bottom weight is almost equal to the pull on top so it works quite well for him,” Derek told BuzzFeed.com. “Think of goldfish as the pugs of the fish world. Pugs have unique features due to the way they were bred, but it also causes them a lot of medical problems ― same with goldfish!”