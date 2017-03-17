Disabled Goldfish Gets His Own Wheelchair

March 17, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: diasbaled, goldfish, happy, wheelchair

This is one great story.

An adorable little goldfish in an aquarium shop in San Antonio got an underwater wheelchair to help with his swim bladder disease that kept him stuck at the bottom of the aquarium.

Thankfully for the little fella a shop employee came up with an ingenious way to create a wheelchair to help him out using Styrofoam and tiny tubs.

“The bottom weight is almost equal to the pull on top so it works quite well for him,” Derek told BuzzFeed.com. “Think of goldfish as the pugs of the fish world. Pugs have unique features due to the way they were bred, but it also causes them a lot of medical problems ― same with goldfish!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live