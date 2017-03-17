DART Bus Stop At Forest And Audelia Closed For Good Due To Crime

A bus stop at the intersection of Forest and Audelia is now closed for good as part of a bigger mission to fight crime in the area.

A majority of the residents in the area avoid that particular intersection because of the amount of criminal activity that surrounds it.

“People doing drugs, people selling drugs, it is an issue,’ said resident Joe Davis.

DART spokesman Mark Ball said that this stop was one of their busiest locations and while no crime was reported on DART buses they wanted to work with the community. “We know they are attempting to fight the bigger issue of crime and we wanted to be part of the solution.’ Said Ball. He said they agreed to remove the bus stop and direct people to use the bus stops to the north and the south.