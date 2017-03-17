Check Out The First Trailer For Pixar’s Coco

March 17, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Coco, Dia de los Muertos, mariachi, movie, Pixar, Trailer

There’s a new Pixar film coming soon to a theater near you!

The latest computer animated movie from Pixar is called “Coco”, which opens at the end of November. And of course, we have the latest trailer, which already has over three million views.

The story follows a little boy named Miguel, who’s a huge fan of a singing mariachi cowboy. Like all Pixar movies, the plot takes a twist into what looks a like a beautiful and magical tour of the Dia de los Muertos, part of a mystery that spans over a hundred years and looks at the boy’s family history.

Enjoy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live