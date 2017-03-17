Carrie Fisher Couldn’t Tell They used CGI to recreate Leia in Rouge One

Carrie Fisher got to see the ending to Rouge One before anyone else.

Rouge One is about to be released on Blu-Ray and Director Gareth Edwards has been making press rounds for the release. He recently did an interview where he revealed that Carrie Fisher was shown the footage of the CGI Leia before the release and didn’t even realize it was all CGI. Edwards told Fandango “Kathy Kennedy is really good friends with her. We knew it was a really important moment and we wanted Carrie to be happy, so Kathy went to her house with her laptop when we felt the shot was close, if not finished. We had about two weeks left, and Kathy went around her house and everyone was waiting to hear. Kathy said she showed it to her and Carrie thought it was footage. She didn’t realize it was CGI. She thought we had some footage. She didn’t remember the take and thought we had manipulated a take from the original film. But they told her it was all computer generated and she was really impressed. We were all just so pleased she approved it.”

Now we all know that Rouge One was Carrie approved.