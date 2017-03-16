Woman Claims to be Janet Jackson’s ‘Secret Daughter’

Whether she’s looking for money or a relationship, her story isn’t changing: “I’m the daughter of Janet Jackson and James DeBarge.”

Tiffany Whyte has began claiming she is the secret daughter of Janet Jackson and her ex-husband James DeBarge. Jackson was 18 at that time and lived a very public lifestyle, so IF she had a child at that time, it’s possible it would be kept secret.

This isn’t the first time rumors have been shared of Janet giving up a daughter during her marriage to James. Within years of their marriage becoming annuled, news spread that Janet was pregnant, disappeared for a while and then came back and wanted a divorce. A few years ago, James also spoke out confirming he believes Janet gave a daughter up for adoption during their short marriage.

“She has been denying me for many years. I’ve waited 31 years. I’ve been kept a secret for a very long time and I want people to know the truth that I’m not a liar,” Whyte declares.

She also claims to have met with DeBarge’s mother and completed a DNA test that indicates the there’s a “possibility” the two are related.

Despite no response from Jackson, Whyte assures everyone, she’s not looking for a handout.

“I don’t want to get famous off of this,” Whyte says. “Trust me, I don’t. I don’t. I just want my mother. I want my father. I want the woman who I could never get a chance to be held by as a child, to sing to me, to tell me that she loves me. I want to know the truth…I want to know her.”