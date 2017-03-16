Watch: James Corden’s Crosswalk ‘Beauty and the Beast’

First he brought us Carpool Karaoke, now Crosswalk the Musical.

In this segment, Corden and his guest recreate parts of popular plays in the middle of a busy LA crosswalk.

This time, Beauty and the Beast stars, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Dan Stevens, joined the Late Late Show host performing between green light on Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue.

Thankfully for all of us, Emma Watson, who plays Belle in the film, couldn’t participate, so Corden had to play Belle, and it was pure hilarity.

Watch above and enjoy!