UCLA Gymnast Routine Based On Beyoncé, Entire Crowd Dances Along With Her

At a recent competition, UCLA gymnast Hallie Mossett received nearly a perfect score after an amazing floor routine inspired by Beyoncé.

Her routing began with flips and splits set to “Formation,” followed by struts and snaps set to “Partition,” and she gets her teammates and the ENTIRE student section dancing along to “Single Ladies.”

It’s a really cool video and you can watch it below!

A little more than a year ago, Mossett suffered a fractured sternum which caused her to miss seven meets. We are certainly glad she has made a full recovery!

Via People

