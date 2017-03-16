This Cat Stray Cat Has new Home and Job at a Nursing Home

This once stray cat has found a new home with the old folks.

Oreo, as he’s now called, used to wander around the St. Augustine’s nursing home, one day they let her in and she never left. Now Oreo helps at the receptionist desk. “She’s like the family here. She helps the residents, she helps the employees, and we just love her,” Carmen Delgado, receptionist, told Cleveland.com. Most of the residents appreciate having Oreo around, most of them used to own pets but weren’t allowed to bring them once they checked in, now the residents have Oreo to keep them company Even the security guard has a picture of Oreo he carries with him.

St. Augustine is glad to have given Oreo a forever home, it’s been beneficial for both of them. Check out this video that was posted about Oreo below