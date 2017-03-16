So WHY Did Dirk Nowitzki Recieve A Potato In The Mail Yesterday?

Our little world was thrown for a loop yesterday when the almighty Dirk Nowitzki received a potato in the mail, and nobody was really sure how to react.

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated…. pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

Was this the work of a crazed fan who needs to be found immediately for Dirk’s safety? Was this an act of aggression and a challenge from LeBron James?

Well, we have finally solved the mystery of the mysterious potato. Looking at the return address on the package, you can see it reads “Potato Parcel.” Potato Parcel is a company that creates and sends personalized spuds to customers, and they came to prominence after appearing on ABC’s Shark Tank, where they received an investment from Kevin O’Leary.

The owner of Potato Parcel, Alex Craig and Riad Bekhit, confirmed they were the ones behind Potato-Gate, and now we really want our own potato for ourselves!

This was our 30k points accomplishment gift to @swish41! Who will be the next @NBA baller to share their potato?! pic.twitter.com/YkZxjpWwOW — Potato Parcel (@potatoparcel) March 15, 2017

Via FTW

