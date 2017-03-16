McDonald’s Worker Saves Off Duty Police officer in Florida

This McDonald’s employee jumped through the drive thru window to save a woman’s life.

What was just another order coming though the drive thru ended in heroic action. Pedro Viloria was serving a customer and her 2 kids, the customer ordered and paid without a problem but when he went to hand her the food, he knew something was wrong. “I see she hardly breathing and I thought that’s not normal,” Viloria told NBC 6 Miami. He saw that the vehicle started moving and that the driver was no longer in control, Viloria can be seen in surveillance footage jumping out the window running towards the car. “Her kids were screaming,” he said. “I thought I gotta get to that car.” What Viloria didn’t know was that the woman was an off duty police officer. “I ran as fast as I could, put myself in front of the car,” he said. Luckily the curb stopped the vehicle from going into traffic. All of a sudden, help was there, Viloria said. No word on how the Police officer is doing only that she is alright now.

Talk about leaping into action. See this 22 year old’s heroic act below.