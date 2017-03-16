Marvel To Hold Casting Calls For New Television Series Shooting In Dallas

Marvel will soon begin production on a brand new television series this month, and they will film right here in Dallas! If you’re looking for your big break, open casting calls for the pilot are underway.

The series, tentatively titled Gifted, looks to be a spin-off of the X-Men series, and will reportedly be revolved around a group of mutant teenagers and their parents as they flee from the government, and its squad of mutant-hunting robots!

The series is looking for extras, according to the Dallas Film Commission. They are looking for actors to fill the roles of “high school students at dance,” “seedy types at bar,” and “Native Americans at outpost” among others.

Shooting will begin sometime in the next couple of months, and resumes can be sent to casting@legacycasting.com.

Via D Magazine