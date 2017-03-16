Kim Kardashian Believes Paris Robbers Followed Her Social Media And Knew She Was Alone

March 16, 2017 8:53 AM By JT
Filed Under: Jewelry, Kanye West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, kim kardashian, Paris, robbers, snapchat, social media, Stolen

Last October, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room and robbed of millions of dollars worth of her jewelry and possessions.  They caught some of the men responsible, and six months after the fact, we’ll finally get to see the immediate aftermath of Kim’s terrible ordeal.

This new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will explore her robbery, and how Kim believes the robbers studied her social media accounts to discover her exact whereabouts.  She described the incident to her sisters Khloé and Kourtney saying, “They definitely were watching, saw I turned the lights off and went upstairs.”

She further described the incident to her sisters saying, “What I think happened now… is that there was probably a group of guys following us the whole trip.  I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out, so I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney, and that I was there by myself.  They had to have known we were leaving that day.  They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.

The beginning of the Paris robbery airs Sunday, and continues next Sunday on the 26th.

Via Teen Vogue

