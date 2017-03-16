Dad Dresses up Twin Daughters to Recreate The Shinning at a Hotel in London

Dad of the year contender?

English dad Martin Hughes thought it would be funny to dress his twin girls up in matching dresses and have them walk down a hall way holding hands in a hotel in London. Anyone who’s seen the shinning understands how creepy this might sound or look. The twins Poppy and Isabella, both 4, don’t know who the Shining twins are, but they do a spot-on impression creeping out hotel guests. Hughes told Buzzfeed news “As soon as we found out we were having identical twins I thought The Shining.” Some people didn’t take to kindly to the prank, Hughes said “Someone actually argued that demons are real and it’d legally be my fault if the girls were hurt when someone thought they were actual ghosts.”

This is a pretty awesome prank to pull with your twins. As creepy as they might appear, Poppy and Isabella are still pretty adorable. Check out the photo below.