Company Releases New Cologne That Smells Like Kitten Fur, And It’s Called “Kitten Fur”

March 16, 2017 6:11 AM By JT
Has there ever been a more perfect example of life imitating art?  In the 2004 movie Anchorman, Brian Fantana introduces Ron Burgundy to a new cologne he wants to try called “Sex Panther.”

Long Island-based Demeter Fragrance Library was in the Sex Panther game long before those guys ever were.  For 15 years, they’ve been developing a brand new cologne, that they promise will smell exactly like the fur of a kitten.

On its website, the company said, “Now after 15 years of effort, Demeter has captured the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind a kitten’s neck.  A fragrance that truly purrs.”

Demeter is pretty well-known for its outrageous scents.  Before releasing “Kitten Fur,” the company has released perfumes and colognes that have smelled like a funeral home, paperback books, hot buttery waffles, sushi, gin and tonic, dirt, and thunderstorms.

