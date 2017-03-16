Cleburne Football Coach Submits Fiery Resignation Letter

After nearly six years, and ending a losing streak, a local high school football coach has resigned quoted accusations of a is making accusations of a “hostile work environment.” Cleburne Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director, Jeff Merket has resigned.

“Athletic Director Mark Walker and Human Resources Director Kyle Boles, along with Dr. Kyle Heath, have used such malicious tactics as bullying, harassment, and retaliation, and have threatened poor evaluations and non-renewal if I did not comply with their schemes,” Merket writes. “These actions are in direct correlation to my knowledge and support of Pam Lea and her $1 million lawsuit against CISD.”

Pam Lea is the former Athletic Director that currently has a lawsuit against Cleburne Schools for damages totaling $1 Million. Her lawsuit alleges discrimination and retaliation which were pivotal to her demotion.

Merket has also hired a lawyer, although neither the school or lawyer would comment, according to the Star Telegram.

You can read Merket’s full resignation letter here.