Amateur Cycling Team Rides 200km To Draw GPS Tracked Route Of A Goat

Remember that super adorable promposal where a teen tracked his six mile run using GPS and his route spelled out “Prom?”

Not to be outdone by some nerd, an amateur cycling team from Australia decided to use the same tracking technology, and ride their bikes along a 202km (125 miles in American) path that at the conclusion, looked like a goat!

Cyclist Ben Jones is one of the four heroes who went on this epic journey, a journey that he revealed, was relatively simple. They picked a goat because “it was an easy animal to draw,” and by placing little dots on a map in the shape of whatever they wanted, their GPS trackers mapped out directions for them. The ride lasted a little more than six hours, and they only stopped for food, flat tires, and for when “nature called.”

Jones told the BBC that the group wanted to shake up their normal rides. “We all ride 10,000km to 15,000km a year. Mostly we just ride together as mates and have a good time – that’s what this was about.”

