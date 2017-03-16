A Terrified Mark Zuckerberg Rode In A Car With Dale Earnhardt Jr. He Screamed. Loudly. (Video)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently visited with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Zuckerberg sat shotgun in a car with Earnhardt as the two zipped around Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the two averaging a speed of 175 mph.

We all might think we know what it feels like to experience riding around in a Stock Car, but actually riding in one has to be completely different from what you might expect, and it looks like Zuckerberg was caught completely off guard. As they zoomed around the track, Zuckerberg screamed “Holy S—!,” and “Whooooa!”

This stop was part of Zuckerberg’s “year of travel,” where he is looking to learn about different communities, cultures, and subcultures across the country.

