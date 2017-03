A few days ago, a video was posted online of actor, and forever the freshest of princes, Will Smith bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge over the Zambezi River.

There’s a specific point in the video where if paused, the camera is looking down onto Smith, and he looks exactly like James Avery, otherwise known as Uncle Phil from The Fresh-Prince of Bel Air!

Will smith bungee jumping looks just like uncle Phil pic.twitter.com/p0iuaR8NuY — lucky (@_1lucky) March 14, 2017

The only appropriate response to such a picture is mass hysteria and loud noises!

This photo of Will Smith bungee jumping looks like Uncle Phil. – Mind. Blown. pic.twitter.com/Tb4xiqvQLn — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 14, 2017

Holy shit Will Smith is becoming Uncle Phil pic.twitter.com/rBYMzMXUHA — pauly casillas (@PaulyPeligroso) March 12, 2017

Want to feel old? Will Smith is now the age of Uncle Phil, three seasons into the show. — Devin Siebold (@DevinSiebold) March 15, 2017

