Watch Kirk Hammett React to Metallica Cover Versions

Ever wonder how often musicians sit down and listen to cover versions of their own songs? The Beatles is easily one of the most covered bands on the planet, but Metallica is surely one of the most covered bands on the internet. Seems like there are endless covers of Nothing Else Matters online or a brand new interpretation of Enter Sandman available.

Hammett sat down with YouTuber luisitorey, and was asked his opinion on a selection of some of the more popular (and more crazy) covers you can find online and his reactions are priceless. From a crazy banjo cover by Rob Scallon to salsa and merengue reworks, Kirk seems genuinely impressed by the talent on display, even giving out scores on a scale from one to five. He was also show lullaby versions of Metallica, which he reveals he’s bought to actually put his own kids to sleep in the past.

But one of Hammett’s best reactions in this video to a cover was of a young boy nailing Nothing Else Matters. You can see Kirk mesmerized in the video and just in awe of the kid. He then adds how effortless the kid’s timing was and how impeccable he’ll be if he sticks with guitar.

Watch all of Kirk’s reactions below. The intro is in Spanish, skip to 1:36 for the interview in English.