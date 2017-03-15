Viral BBC Reporter Robert Kelly & His Wife Tell Their Side Of The Story

Finally, BBC reporter Robert Kelly speaks!

Over the weekend, you probably saw Kelly’s viral video, which involved his family crashing the set of a BBC interview on Korean affairs. If you haven’t seen it, you can watch it HERE.

Whether or not you work in front of a television, every parent can relate to having their kids interrupt at the worst possible moment. Meanwhile, the world has been anxiously awaiting the story behind that famous moment.

The family has been bombarded with phone calls and Facebook messages. At one point, they turned off all notifications and put their phones in airplane mode. However, they did decide to speak with the Wall Street Journal. Apparently, this kind of thing happens all the time around their house. However, this is the first time it’s happened on LIVE TV. According to Kelly’s wife, Kim Jung-A, he usually locks the door.

Obviously they think the video is pretty funny, but they are certainly ready for things to die down to a manageable level.