Sex Tape Of Actress Mischa Barton Being Shopped Around As “Revenge Pornography”

March 15, 2017 7:28 AM By JT
Filed Under: Celebrity, Mischa Barton, revenge pornography, sex tape, the oc

The potential existence of a sex tape has caused star of The O.C. Mischa Barton to lawyer up.

Barton’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, has said any recorded video that might be circulating of her client was recorded “without her consent.”  In a statement, Bloom said, “It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around.’  Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images.  She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time.”

Bloom classified the tape as “revenge pornography,” and promises whoever is shopping around the tape that “we will come find you, and we will come after you.”

Last January, police responded to a call at Mischa Barton’s home where the actress was reportedly shouting and speaking incoherently while hanging over the fence in her backyard.

Via NY Daily News

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live