What happens when you combine your first favorite food with your second favorite food? You get Oreo Tacos.

YouTube creators “Hellthy Junk Food” decided to go a little DIY, and have a contest to see who could make the greatest Oreo Taco.

In a contest to see who can make the best Oreo Taco, we all win! Watch the video below!

Via Mashable

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter