New “Power Rangers” Movie To Feature Cameos From Two Original Rangers; Watch All Episodes Of Series On Twitch NOW!

The new Power Rangers movie will be released into theaters in just over a week, and until now, we haven’t been real clear if anyone from the original series would be making an appearance.

However, listed under the cast in Lionsgate’s newly published production notes are two roles, Cameo #1, and Cameo #2. The actors filling those roles are two of the original Power Rangers, Jason David Frank, otherwise known as Tommy the Green Ranger, and Amy Jo Johnson, otherwise known as Kimberly, the Pink Ranger.

Jason David Frank previously denied filming a cameo for the film, but it looks like it was all a ruse!

Don't believe what you read!! So many internet rumors ugh so annoying. Hey comicbook.com get your facts right!! People just drop a story based off rumors. Sorry guys false alarm!! JDF A post shared by Jason David Frank (@jdfffn) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

Amy Jo Johnson tried to prank the cast of the new film by posing as a reporter during one of their press junkets, but the prank failed as the cast IMMEDIATELY recognized her. It’s still a super cute video!

Power Rangers is scheduled to be released March 24.

And by the way, the streaming service Twitch is currently airing all 23 seasons of the television series IN ORDER. That’s 831 episodes of Mighty Morphing!

