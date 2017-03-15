Netflix Planning To Complete And Release Orson Welles’ Unfinished Movie

Soon Netflix users all over the world will be able to view Orson Welles’ final film.

On Tuesday March 14, 2017 Netflix announced that it had acquired the global rights to Welles’ unfinished film “The Other Side of the Wind” — a movie within a movie that very closely resembled the legendary director’s life. The streaming service said it would finance the completion and restoration of the film, which is considered by movie buffs to be the most famous film to never be released.

“The promise of being able to bring to the world this unfinished work of Welles with his true artistic intention intact is a point of pride for me and for Netflix.” Ted Sarandos the company’s chief content officer said in a statement.

In the early 1970s, after being in Europe for more than a decade, Welles returned to Hollywood to begin filming “The Other Side of the Wind.” Although Welles said the movie was not autobiographical, the film, which starred John Huston, Dennis Hopper and Peter Bogdanovich, was about a director who comes back to Hollywood, after spending years in Europe, to film his comeback movie — which is also titled “The Other Side of the Wind.” When Welles died of a heart attack in 1985, the film was incomplete.

Since then, endless legal battles among rights holders have held up the completion of the project, causing 1,083 reels of negatives to collect dust inside a Parisian warehouse, but with the help of Netflix we may actually get to see his final work.