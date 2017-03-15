LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Peanut!

Hi my name is Peanut and I am a 1 year old Chihuahua mix. I came to my foster family with my 4 itty-bitty puppies back in December, 2016.

My foster mom said I was a really good mom, but now that all my pups have been adopted, I’m ready for my forever home! Don’t get me wrong, I really love my foster brother and sisters & even Chip, the kitty, but come-on, haven’t I waited long enough?

I am a spunky little thing weighing almost 8 pounds. I love to play, but also love my human lap-time & I give all the kisses you want for no extra charge. 😉 I’ve already received my immunizations, I’m spayed, microchipped, and I’m house and crate trained (what’s not to love???)

Today I am writing this from my doctor’s office because I was found to be heartworm positive. The treatment involves a 24 hour a visit to the vet and 30 days of antibiotics. I got a shot today & will get the second one tomorrow. They say I will be a lady of leisure for the next 30 days – regular house pet with rest and potty breaks but no stairs or running around. I will resume monthly heartworm prevention like every pet. LHS will cover my re-test 4-6 months after treatment.