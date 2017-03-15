LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Peanut!

March 15, 2017 12:52 PM
Hi my name is Peanut and I am a 1 year old Chihuahua mix.  I came to my foster family with my 4 itty-bitty puppies back in December, 2016. 

My foster mom said I was a really good mom, but now that all my pups have been adopted, I’m ready for my forever home! Don’t get me wrong, I really love my foster brother and sisters & even Chip, the kitty, but come-on, haven’t I waited long enough?

dsc 0585 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Peanut!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

I am a spunky little thing weighing almost 8 pounds. I love to play, but also love my human lap-time & I give all the kisses you want for no extra charge. 😉 I’ve already received my immunizations, I’m spayed, microchipped, and I’m house and crate trained (what’s not to love???) 
dsc 0591 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Peanut!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Today I am writing this from my doctor’s office because I was found to be heartworm positive.  The treatment involves a 24 hour a visit to the vet and 30 days of antibiotics. I got a shot today & will get the second one tomorrow. They say I will be a lady of leisure for the next 30 days – regular house pet with rest and potty breaks but no stairs or running around. I will resume monthly heartworm prevention like every pet. LHS will cover my re-test 4-6 months after treatment. 
dsc 0636 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Peanut!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

I just know I’ll be a great addition to some family…is it yours? If you are interested in adopting me, please complete an online application at: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

dsc 0699 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Peanut!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

img 8590 LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Peanut!

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

