Ezekiel Elliott Seen Vacationing With Woman Whose Breast He Exposed At Greenville Parade

Activist groups are calling left and right for Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension after video surfaced of the Cowboy’s star running back exposing a woman’s breast at Dallas’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Greenville Parade.

New evidence, however, shows that the interaction between Zeke and the unknown woman may have been an act between two close friends, and not the assault people are claiming.

Shan Shariff from 105.3 has two sources who claim to have seen Zeke vacationing in Miami, where they have been seen together out hitting the social scene. While this may show that their “playful” interaction at the parade was consensual, the NFL still may come down on the 21-year-old.

Zeke update (Part 1): Source indicates @EzekielElliott is vacationing in Miami right now with same girl from St Patrick's video. @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/BNE1w6FuNa — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) March 15, 2017

(Part 2) This can only help perception that she doesn't have a problem with @EzekielElliott or view herself as a victim from the incident. — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) March 15, 2017

TMZ also reported that a representative from Elliot’s camp said the parade contact was “all in good fun.”

Via CBS DFW

