Dirk Nowitzki Received A Very Odd “Gift” In The Mail

This may very well be one of the strangest things a pro athlete has been sent by a person either fan or not.

Dirk Nowitzki was sent a potato in the mail with an image of himself attached to it.

So what exactly is this supposed to mean? Well there are a few possibilities.

1.) An innocent, funny gesture of love by someone that just wanted to let Dirk know how much he is loved.

2.) Some Mavs fan got way too high one night and thought about how Dirk is to the NBA what the potato is to food.

3.) This is the first of an escalating number of weirder and weirder things Dirk will be receiving through the mail by someone with the mind of Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs or Kevin Spacey’s character from Se7en.