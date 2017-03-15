Amazon Is Opening Drive-Through Grocery Stores

Watch out, Trader Joe’s and Costco! Amazon drive-through grocery stores are happening! The Amazon grocery store is designed for a forgetful you in mind. Whether you realized you wore the wrong shoes to the grocery store or maybe the kid fell asleep on the way, Amazon has got you covered. Once it opens, you won’t even have to get out of the car to grab everything on your shopping list. The recently announced Amazon brick-and-mortar stores will also offer curbside pickup.

Construction is already underway in Seattle for its first location and could soon be popping up in other states quicker than you think. While you might be able to go into the stores to pick up several last-minute items, you will also be able to prepare you order ahead of time and just pick it up once you get there. CNBC reports, “it appears there will be little or no shelves of food and other items to choose from. Instead, all ordering must be done online.” Amazon will offer same-day delivery to customers. Amazon has also applied for a liquor license, hinting that some stores will offer alcohol, too.

So for grocery store giants out there, this concept could stick and be a big hit with customers.