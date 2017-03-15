Cheerios Will Send You Free Wildflower Seeds to Help Save The Bees

In case you didn’t know bees are dying globally at an alarming rate and Cheerios is here to help.

Several species of bees have become endangered in the last decade and last year the Bumble bee was put on the endangered species list. Bees play a crucial role in the ecosystem and the food chain, now Cheerios is helping #BringBacktheBees in their new campaign. The company’s goal is to send out 100 million wildflower seeds. “People need bees. And now bees need people,” the campaign’s site says. The company asks once you receive your seeds that you plant them in a bee friendly area.

After all how can you make Honey nut Cheerios without honey? Help the bees make a come back and order your seeds today.