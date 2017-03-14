Twitter Blasts Kellyanne Conway Over Spying Microwaves

Alternative Fact: Former President Obama was spying on Donald Trump with a microwave.

In case you missed it, Kellyanne Conway made an appearance on MSNBC to discuss the idea of wiretapping from the Obama administration. As of right now, there is no evidence or proof that Obama was spying on Trump while he was in the White House, however, you could say the idea is plausible, especially with the rise of stories that our smartphones and smart TVs are watching and listening to us.

Honestly, things were going well for Kellyanne until she mentioned that microwaves. Her exact words…

“You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways. And microwaves that turn into cameras, etc.”

Here’s the video clip.

To make a long story short, Twitter just isn’t having it.

