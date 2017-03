There are some videos out there that equate staring at the sun. ┬áIt hurts your eyes but you can’t look away!

Well here’s a video that pretty much equals that.

YouTuber Robert Jones has essentially made the Teletubbies version of Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” music video. The footage has been so perfectly cut, you actually start to believe the Teletubbies are the ones flawlessly rapping Miss Elliott’s lyrics.