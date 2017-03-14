The Matrix Reboot In the Works

The 1999 sci-fi movie ‘The Matrix’ is making another come back.

While the details are not clear, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. is in the process of developing a reboot.

The Wachowski siblings, who wrote the original movie, along with its two sequels are not involved with the new film. Which seems weird, why would they not be involved at least to some degree?

The original quickly became the highest grossing R-rated film of 1999, and the fourth-highest grossing film worldwide. The second and third were not nearly as well received.

Critics of Warner Bros. call this a ‘pulling of straws’ to stay alive, while others welcome the idea of a fourth installment.

What do you think, is 4 too many?